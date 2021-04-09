Kingston Bylaw officers issue $6,000 in fines for breaking COVID rules at Gord Downie Pier

Three people were fined $2,060 each for violating an Emergency Order and visiting the Gordon Downie Pier in Kingston this week..

On March 22, the city closed the beach area of Breakwater Park and Gord Downie Pier to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission in the community.

The city of Kingston says on Thursday, three notices were issued for violations of the Mayor's Emergency Order shortly before 8 p.m. at Gordon Downie Pier.

The fine for entering the closed area of Breakwater Park is $2,060.

On Friday, Mayor Bryan Paterson issued an emergency order to close Breakwater Park for 10-days after social media pictures showed people gathering in the popular park along the waterfront on Thursday.

Anyone using Breakwater Park, even alone, is subject to fines.

Meantime, Kingston Bylaw enforcement is investigating illegal social gatherings on Wednesday and Thursday.

A statement from Kingston's supervisor of Licensing and Enforcement Dan Hazell says Bylaw enforcement identified an outdoor social gathering while on patrol Wednesday evening.

On Thursday, Hazell says Bylaw enforcement was dispatched to the area of William Street and Barrie Street for a report of an illegal gathering of approximately 15 people.

Charges under the Reopening Ontario Act are pending as the investigation continues into both gatherings.

Under Ontario's shutdown orders, indoor social gatherings are prohibited, while outdoor gatherings are capped at a maximum of five people.

Bylaw is also investigating an illegal social gathering that occurred between April 2 and 7.