Kingston cops arrest four in drug bust

Four people in Kingston, Ont. were arrested and charged last month as part of a drug bust.

Police used a so-called dynamic entry, also known as a no-knock entry, to gain access to a home on Division Street during a warrant execution on Nov. 18.

Officers seized suspected fentanyl and crystal meth as well as cash and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Steven Lachapelle, 45, Jennifer Thompson, 39, Santana Wallace-Truesdell, 26, and Matthew Marlikowski, 53, are each facing charges of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds obtained by crime over $5,000.