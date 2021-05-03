Kingston council to consider motion condemning MPP Randy Hillier

Kingston City Council is set to consider a motion on whether to condemn Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston MPP Randy Hillier.

Hillier has been outspoken on the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to fight the virus.

On Sunday, Hillier was fined under the Reopening of Ontario Act for attending an anti-lockdown demonstration at a church in Aylmer, Ont.

He was also one of four people charged under the Reopening Ontario Act for attending the illegal gathering outside the South Branch Bistro that happened on April 8th.

About 200 people attended the rally on the day Ontario's current stay-at-home order came into effect.

Several municipal councils, including Carleton Place and Smiths Falls, have formally denounced his actions during the pandemic.

Council is set to consider the motion on Tuesday.