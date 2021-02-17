Kingston Health Officials have released their local vaccination strategy for when vaccine supplies stabilize.

Vaccinations will be doled out in three phases. The highest priority individuals are in the first two phases. Members of the general public will be eligible for phase three.

The hospital-based clinics and on-site mobile clinics will continue for phase one and two before larger venues will come into play for phase three.

The Invista Centre in Kingston and the Strathcona Paper Centre in Napanee will serve as mass immunization clinics, according to Kingston Frontenac, Lennox and Addington (KFL&A) Public Health.

"We are especially pleased to confirm the sites for mass immunization clinics which will safely accommodate larger priority groups such as the general public in phase three and allow us to administer up to 3000 immunizations per day," Dr. Kieran Moore, Medical Officer of Health at KFL&A Public Health said in a statement.

"We are looking forward to having these sites operational before vaccine supply ramps up in our area."

"The Invista Centre has been an integral part of keeping Kingston and area residents healthy and connected for over 10 years," Kingston mayor Bryan Paterson said in a news release.

"We are proud to host the community COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic here and see it as an important step in the community’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic."

Vaccine clinics will also be set up for those in rural communities and will be coordinated by Kingston Community Health Centre and Family Health Teams in Addington Highlands, and North and Central Frontenac. The Health Unit said its vaccination information will continue to evolve and the latest information can be found on its website.