Kingston health unit recommends transit riders on two Monday buses seek COVID-19 testing

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington (KFL&A) Public Health is advising public transit riders in Kingston to seek COVID-19 testing after a transit rider who used two buses last Monday tested positive.

In a release on Saturday, KFL&A Public Health said the individual used Kingston Transit routes 501 and 502 on Monday, April 5. The health unit says it is issuing the public notice to aid in contact tracing efforts because it is unable to identify all riders on the routes affected.

The two buses in question are as follows:

Monday, April 5: Route 502 departing Princess Street (north side) at Nelson Street at 1:04 p.m. to the Cataraqui Centre.

Monday April 5: Route 501 departing Cataraqui Centre at 7:26 p.m. to Princess Street (south side) at Nelson Street.

"If you travelled on the identified routes on these dates, KFL&A Public Health recommends to get tested on April 12, 2021," the health unit said.

If you are currently experiencing symptoms, self-isolate immediately, and seek an appointment for testing at the COVID-19 Community Assessment Centre.

KFL&A Public Health says Kingston Transit continues to adhere to all public health measures and are committed to protecting the health and safety of passengers and staff.