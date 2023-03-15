Kingston high school teacher charged with sexual assault

A teacher at a Kingston high school has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation, the school board said Tuesday evening.

Dave Chamberlain, a teacher at LaSalle Secondary School, has been charged with three counts each of sexual assault and sexual exploitation, the Limestone District School board said in a statement.

"Mr. Chamberlain was removed from the classroom on February 10, 2023, immediately after the administration became aware of allegations," the statement said.

"We are cooperating fully with the police and are also conducting our own investigation."

Kingston police referred requests for comment to the Limestone District School Board.

"Due to the nature of this investigation and the ages of the involved victims this is not a matter in which Kingston Police is currently in a position to provide further details about," a spokesperson said in a statement.

The school board said due to privacy regulations and the police investigation, they are "unable to provide any substantive information on this matter at this time."

"Student safety and well-being are our first priorities at all times, and they are responsibilities we take very seriously," the board said. "When something occurs that impacts student safety and well-being, it is of significant concern to us all.

The board said a support team is in place to assist student and staff.

"This news will be difficult for students, staff, and the broader school community, and the board will provide supports as required."