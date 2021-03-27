Kingston home sells for $111,000 over starting price through online auction

A Kingston home up for sale in an online auction sold for $111,000 over the initial starting price.

Realtor Jessica Hellard held the auction for 585 Davis Drive, near Gardiner's Road and Taylor Kidd Boulevard, in central Kingston Friday night.

The semi-detached home includes three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a half bath on the main floor.

The cost of the home was set at $350,000, with interested bidders invited to place their offer when the auction began at 5 p.m. Friday. The home was scheduled to be up for auction for three hours, but would continue as long as there are bids.

On Saturday afternoon, the online auction website showed the house sold for $461,010. Fifty-five bids were placed on the home.