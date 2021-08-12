Kingston man, 43, dead following shooting at a downtown Kingston residence

A 20-year-old Toronto man is facing a charge of second-degree murder following a fatal shooting in downtown Kingston.

Kingston police say a 43-year-old man Kingston died in a shooting at a residence on Fergus Street, near Concession Street, on Thursday.

Officers initially responded to a call at approximately 9:30 a.m. Thursday regarding a weapons offence reported in the area, police said on Thursday evening. The male victim was located in a home.

"Shortly after the incident occurred, an alert uniformed officer was able to execute the arrest of the accused nearby the scene of the original offence," police said in a statement.

The suspect is charged with second-degree murder.

The investigation continues into the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingston Police Major Crime Unit. You can contact Detective Jason Alblas of the Major Crime Unit at 613-549-4660 ext. 6267 or via email at jalblas@kingstonpolice.ca or Detective Sergeant Chad Parslow at 613-549-4660 ext. 6245 or via email at cparslow@kingstonpolice.ca.