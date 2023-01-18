Kingston man arrested after allegedly crashing stolen car
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
Ontario Provincial Police say a Kingston man is facing several charges after allegedly crashing a stolen car this past weekend.
The crash happened at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday on County Road 4. As officers responded, they were told of a stolen vehicle that matched the description of one of the cars involved in the crash.
The driver of the suspected stolen vehicle had run away from the scene but was later arrested, police said in a news release Monday.
Luke Hill, 42, is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, failure to remain at the scene of an accident, driving while prohibited and failing to comply with a probation order.
He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
