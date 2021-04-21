Kingston man charged with neglecting dead body

Police in Kingston have charged a 32-year-old man after a woman was found dead at a home west of the city’s downtown.

Officers were called on Monday to the apartment building on Van Order Drive, where they found 37-year-old Amber Blain dead.

After an autopsy and police investigation, her death was determined to be non-suspicious.

But police have laid charges in relation to the incident. Quentin Whan, 32, has been charged with neglecting to perform a duty to a dead body.

Whan was also charged with breaching various court-ordered release conditions. He appeared in court on Wednesday and was remanded into custody.