Kingston man facing 21 charges following stabbing in Kingston's north end, police say

Kingston police say a 39-year-old Kingston man wanted in connection to a stabbing last week attempted to disarm an officer during his arrest, causing the officer's firearm to discharge.

The Kingston Police Emergency Response Unit (ERU) executed a high-risk takedown of a vehicle in a parking lot at Kingslake Plaza on Division Street in Kingston's north end just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. Officers were attempting to arrest a suspect in connection to a stabbing last Friday.

"Distraction devices were used by the ERU during the high-risk takedown and inside the vehicle ERU members located the accused male," said police in a statement.

"As ERU members were effecting his arrest, the accused attempted to disarm an officer, causing the discharge of the officer’s firearm."

Police say no one was injured as a result of the discharged firearm and the suspect was "quickly" arrested.

Officers seized a loaded 9mm handgun concealed in the accused pants.

On Sept. 10, police say a 28-year-old man was stabbed in the area of 110 Compton Street in Kingston's north end. The victim was treated for life-threatening stab wounds.

Justin Robert Hunter, 39, of Kingston is facing 21 charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, robbery from person with violence and taking a weapon of a peace officer in execution of duty.