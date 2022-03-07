Kingston man facing attempted murder charge in violent break-in
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
Kingston police have charged a man with attempted murder and other offences following a violent break-in over the weekend.
In a news release, police said officers were called to a home near the intersection of Daly and Drennan streets in Kingston's north end at around 7 p.m. Saturday. They found a woman in the home who had been seriously injured.
The suspect was hiding in a building a short distance to the north on Weller Avenue.
James Michael Earley, 47, is charged with attempted murder, breaking and entering, weapon possession, and failing to comply with a judicial release order.
-
Skier dies after 'tragic accident' on Cypress Mountain: West Vancouver policePolice in West Vancouver say a skier died over the weekend at a popular North Shore mountain resort.
-
'We just want to help,' Ont. woman's mission to bring Ukrainian refugees to CanadaA Flesherton, Ont. resident is making the trek to the Ukrainian border from Germany to help Ukrainian refugees escape the turmoil in their homeland.
-
Esquimalt woman transforms electrical pole into meaningful work of artWhenever Licette finds herself facing a problem, she’ll pull out her paint.
-
'We got inspired': Men Without Hats announce new album, 40th anniversary tourMen Without Hats spent the past 10 months at home on Vancouver Island recording Again (Part 2).
-
Free period product dispensers to be installed at Edmonton Catholic SchoolsThe Edmonton Catholic School Division (ECSD) will fully equip all washrooms with free period products by the fall.
-
Central Alberta food company to host and employ some Ukrainian refugeesBaba Jenny's Ukrainian Foods, based in Mannville, has a goal of welcoming 15 Ukrainian refugees in the coming year.
-
7 men charged after fentanyl, cocaine seized during drug trafficking investigation: Regina policeSeven men are facing drug trafficking charges after cocaine and fentanyl were seized from four different locations in Regina, according to police.
-
Assiniboine Park Zoo administering COVID-19 vaccines to some animalsTigers, monkeys, skunks and meerkats are among the animals at Assiniboine Park Zoo that will soon be vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
'One for the record books': Rural Sask. paramedics deliver 3 babies in 1 snowy nightAmid zero visibility conditions, paramedics in Rosthern, Sask. received three emergency calls for women in labour.