Kingston names new medical officer of health following departure of Dr. Kieran Moore

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington (KFL&A) Public Health has named its new medical officer of health for the region, following the departure of Dr. Kieran Moore.

Moore became Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health earlier this year.

KFL&A Public Health said in a release Wednesday that Dr. Piotr Oglaza will become the region's new medical officer of health starting Oct. 18.

“We are confident Dr. Oglaza will serve our community with the care, passion, and scientific expertise our residents have come to expect from their medical officer of health,” said KFL&A Board of Health Chair Denis Doyle.

In the interim, Dr. Hugh Guan will continue as acting medical officer of health for KFL&A and Linda Murray will be acting CEO until Oglaza begins his new role in October.

“Throughout the selection process, it became evident that Dr. Oglaza has not only the professional skills and experience required in this challenging role, but also a strong vision focused on improving the quality of health for residents of our region,” said Murray. “We look forward to his leadership at this dynamic time in public health, both locally and provincially.”

Oglaza has been the medical officer of health of the nearby Hastings Prince Edward Public Health Unit (HPEPH) for the past three years. The health unit says Dr. Ethan Toumishey will be assuming the role of Acting Medical Officer of Health for Hastings Prince Edward during the transition.

"Dr. Oglaza’s leadership has been critical throughout HPEPH’s response to the emergence of COVID-19. His steady, compassionate and decisive leadership since has ensured that our region was, and continues to be, one of the safest places to be throughout the pandemic," said Hastings Prince Edward Board of Health Chair Jo-Anne Albert in a statement Wednesday.