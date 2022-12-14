Kingston, Ont. brothers raise thousands of dollars for Salvation Army's Toy Mountain

Every kid deserves a gift to open on Christmas Day, and two young Kingston brothers are trying to make sure that happens by raising thousands of dollars to buy toys for Toy Mountain and the Salvation Army.

Bradley Venus, 8, and Link Venus, 7, have spent months raising money by collecting bottles and cans in Kingston to buy toys.

"To give back to the kids who are in need," Bradley says.

Their parents Michael and Sarah Venus say the boys began collecting bottles and cans around their home on the Canadian Forces military base in July.

"When they decided they wanted to do something with the money that they earned through those empties, it made me feel good," Michael said. "And I’m proud of them."

"That’s selfless," Sarah said. "At 7 and 8, to already be selfless like that, that’s pretty impressive."

After the news spread, people all over the city began to donate. The goal of $1,000 quickly doubled, and by December they had raised $2,500.

Veteran Martin Ouellet, a Kingston realtor, brought the total to $5,000 after promising to match the funds raised.

The Salvation Army in Kingston says that will help about 60 children open gifts on Christmas Day.

The boys' father has been a member of the Canadian Forces for 18 years; Ouellet says he can see the family's military service in the boys.

"It’s never about one person, it’s all about together we can achieve more. Don’t let anybody down," he says. "Money is not the thing, it’s the gesture, and it’s the impact. I think (they’ll be) going on an amazing journey for their whole lives with that."

Once the money was collected, the boys were allowed to go shopping at The Rocking Horse on Princess Street in downtown Kingston, to pick out the toys they wanted to donate.

Their parents say you can see their personalities shine through.

"Link is definitely (all about the stuffed animals)," Sarah said.

"They’re definitely buying according to their hearts," Michael said.

The toys will be delivered to the Salvation Army later this week.