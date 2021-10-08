Kingston, Ont. great-grandfather wins $2 million Ontario 49 jackpot

A Kingston, Ont. great-grandfather says he will share with his family and maybe splurge on a new vehicle after winning a $2 million lottery prize.

Ronald Lloyd won the Ontario 49 top prize of $2 million in the Sept. 8 draw.

Lloyd discovered his win while at the store purchasing tickets for the next draw.

“I thought I won $2,000 when I first saw it, then I looked again and noticed it was $2 million," said Lloyd while picking up his prize at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

"I wanted to think about it for a bit, so I went home to look up the winning numbers online to make sure the little machine at the store wasn’t lying to me."

The great-grandfather says it was "really funny" to see the reactions of his sons when he shared the news he was Ontario's newest millionaire.

“It gives us all the opportunity to benefit from this. I might splurge and treat myself to a new vehicle. I feel very fortunate,” Lloyd concluded.