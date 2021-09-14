Kingston, Ont. health unit looking for passengers on Megabus from Toronto following positive COVID-19 case
The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health Unit (KFL&A Public Health) is looking to speak to passengers who were aboard a Canada Coach Megabus that left Toronto's Pearson Airport on Saturday, bound for Kingston.
In a release, KFL&A Public Health says it confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 in a passenger on the bus from Toronto to Kingston, but the health unit has been unable to contact some of the passengers who may have been exposed.
The bus left the airport at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 and arrived at the Kingston bus terminal at 10 p.m.
KFL&A Public Health says anyone who was on this bus route should self monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, isolate and get tested if symptoms develop. COVID-19 testing is recommended on or after day 7 (Sept.18, 2021) even if you do not have symptoms.
The health unit says that Canada Coach Megabus requires safety precautions including sanitizing buses between routes and masks for drivers and passengers.
The COVID-19 assessment centres in the KFL&A region are open daily and appointments can be booked online or by phone.
