Kingston, Ont. man accused of luring teen girl
Police in Kingston, Ont. say a 29-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly arranging to meet a 14-year-old girl for sexual-related purposes though a social media app.
The Kingston police Internet Child Exploitation Unit launched an investigation into online luring activity in the eastern Ontario city.
Police say that during the course of the investigation, a man arranged to meet with a teenage girl for "sexually-related purposes."
On June 29, the suspect was arrested while on his way to meet the 14-year-old girl, police said.
Braidon Hockey of Kingston is facing 10 luring-related offences, including luring to facilitate sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and indecent exposure to a child under 16.
Police say the suspect used the Snapchat username "Beazy" to communicate and make arrangements to meet with the girl.
Anyone who experienced any inappropriate online interaction with 'Beazy' through Snapchat is asked to contact Detective Constable Matt Murphy of the Kingston Police at mmurphy@kingstonpolice.ca.
-
Charges laid after vehicle ended up in the St. Clair RiverA 16-year-old is facing charges after their vehicle ended up in the St. Clair River in Sarnia Friday.
-
Home needed for dog with a terminal cancerThe Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth Humane Society are hoping someone can offer a home to Maisy, a dog with a terminal cancer.
-
Air quality statement issued for Calgary as smoky skies expected to linger through final weekend of StampedeEnvironment Canada issued an air quality statement early Saturday morning for Calgary that predicted smoky skies throughout the final weekend of the Calgary Stampede.
-
Dozens of bikes hit the road in a memorial ride for Aiden CurtisMore than 60 members of the London Motorcycle Riders group and their friends hit the road around Elgin County in memory of the 11-year-old St. Thomas boy who was killed.
-
Goats steal the show at local yoga classBlossom Grove Farm in Colpitts Settlement, N.B., has found a creative and unique way to encourage people to come out and get active with the help of four-legged yoga instructors.
-
People and pets seek shade and cool as Europe sizzles under heat wave that's only going to get worseScorching temperatures across Europe forced the closure of the Acropolis in Athens for a second day as officials warned Saturday of even hotter weather next week, when the mercury is forecast to top 40 degrees Celsius in several popular Mediterranean tourist destinations.
-
RCMP ask public for security camera footage in Halifax-area attempted robberyPolice in the Halifax area are asking for the public’s help after an attempted robbery Friday evening in Cole Harbour.
-
-
South Bruce OPP investigating early morning fatal car crashEmergency personnel responded to reports of a collision on Highway 21 just before 5 a.m. Saturday.