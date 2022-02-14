Kingston, Ont. man charged in fatal crash

Kingston police say a 20-year-old man is facing charges following a fatal collision over the weekend.

Police responded to a serious crash at around 2 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Brock and MacDonnell streets in downtown Kingston. The investigation shows a driver travelling west on Brock Street failed to stop for a red light, crashing into a vehicle being driven by a 24-year-old woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Jessica Dsouza, of Kingston. A passenger in her vehicle, a 19-year-old woman, was seriously injured.

The accused suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

Robert Potter, 20, of Kingston, is facing charges of impaired driving causing death, dangerous driving causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Kingston police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 613-549-4660 ext. 6311.