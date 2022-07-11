Kingston, Ont. man facing 76 charges in major sex crimes investigation
Ontario Provincial Police say a 38-year-old Kingston man is facing 76 criminal charges following a lengthy investigation into numerous sexual crimes.
OPP say the investigation, dubbed “Project Shamrock,” began in January when Kingston police were made aware of allegations that a man was luring victims through social media.
Kingston police, Ottawa police, Peterborough police and the OPP co-ordinated on the investigation.
Initially, 10 victims were identified. Police say they are now safe. Additional victims were later identified and more charges were laid, police said.
Michael Mark Haaima, 38, of Kingston, is facing the following charges:
- Sexual assault - eighteen counts
- Unlawfully access child pornography - five counts
- Obtaining sexual services for consideration - four counts
- Forcible confinement - four counts
- Assault - three counts
- Harassment by watching and besetting
- Overcome resistance to offence/attempt to choke - three counts
- Criminal harassment by communication
- Sexual assault with choking - four counts
- Uttering threats/death or bodily harm - four counts
- Compulsions to commit bestiality
- Mischief under $5000
- Invitation to sexual touching - two counts
- Sexual interference - two counts
- Procuring/person under 18 years
- Trafficking of a person under 18 years
- Obtaining sexual services for consideration under 18 - four counts
- Overcome resistance to commit sexual assault
- Sexual assault cause bodily harm
- Luring for Invitation to Sexual Touching
- Luring for Making Child Pornography
- Aggravated sexual assault - two counts
- Make child pornography - two counts
- Make available child pornography - two counts
- Possess child pornography - three counts
- Extortion - two counts
- Assault with a weapon, and,
- Voyeurism
The accused remains in custody.
"The success of Project Shamrock is an important message that as a policing community, we continue to be committed to investigating and holding those that commit these predatory crimes accountable," Kingston Police Chief Antje McNeely said in a statement. "We will work tirelessly to help reduce victimization and protect the most vulnerable in our communities."
Investigators believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward and contact the OPP non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122 or their local police.
Police say if you or someone you know may be a victim of these crimes, call 9-1-1 immediately.
The Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-833-900-1010. Human trafficking resources are available at canadiancentretoendhumantrafficking.ca.