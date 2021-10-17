Kingston, Ont. police investigating weekend homicide in area of Hwy. 401 and Sydenham Road
Kingston police believe a weekend homicide may be associated with a shooting one night earlier in Kingston, Ont.
The Kingston Police Major Crime Unit is investigating the death of a man Saturday night. Emergency crews responded to a call in the area of Sydenham Road and Highway 401 at approximately 7:15 p.m.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second man was transported to the Kingston General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
"Investigators believe the incident could be associated to a shooting that occurred the night prior on Theresa Crescent around 8:20 p.m.," said police in a statement Sunday afternoon.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingston Police at 613-549-4660.
