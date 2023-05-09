Kingston, Ont. police searching for man missing for 'several months'

Police in Kingston, Ont. are asking for the public's help in locating a man who has been missing for "several months."

Police did not say precisely when Terry Sararas, 53, was last seen, but suggested he may be camping in the Kingston area.

Sararas is described as approximately 5-foot-1, and 110 lbs., with short curly brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Kingston Police at 613-549-4660 ext. 0.