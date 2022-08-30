Kingston, Ont. police seek help finding missing 65-year-old man
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
Police in Kingston, Ont. are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 65-year-old man.
Police believe George McGuire was last in the Kingston area at the beginning of August. He then travelled to Toronto, where he was last seen Aug. 11.
He is described as Indigenous, 6-feet tall, 160 pounds, with long black and graying hair and he is known to hitchhike along the 401 corridor.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of George McGuire is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Blair Watt at 613-549-4660 ext. 6320 or via email at bwatt@kingstonpolice.ca
You can also provide tips anonymously by calling 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.
