Kingston, Ont. police seek info on downtown hit-and-run

Police in Kingston, Ont. are asking for the public’s help in finding a driver who struck someone on a skateboard with their vehicle on Sunday.

Police say the pedestrian, who was riding a longboard from Rideau Street toward Princess Street was hit from behind near the intersection of Wellington and Queen Streets at around 1:40 to 1:45 p.m. The driver failed to remain at the scene.

The pedestrian told police they believe the vehicle was a silver-coloured car, but details about what kind of car it was or where it was going are not known. There may be damage to the vehicle because of the force of the impact.

The victim was injured and assessed in hospital. Police didn’t say what their condition was, but the victim was able to walk home disoriented shortly after being struck.

One witness, whom the victim described as being of Asian descent, helped them at the scene. Police would like to speak to this person, as well as anyone else who may have witnessed the crash.

The victim was wearing a green Roots t-shirt, blue jean shorts, and black Vans shoes with white soles when they were struck.

Anyone who has information or who may have witnessed this collision should contact Constable Zachary DeSousa via email at zdesousa@kingstonpolice.ca.

You can also provide tips anonymously by calling 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.