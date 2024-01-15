Kingston, Ont. police seek to ID distraction theft suspects

Police in Kingston, Ont. are asking for the public's help in identifying three people in connection with reported distraction thefts in midtown.

According to police, the first incident happened at around 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 5 at an unidentified retail store. The suspects were behind the victim in line at the checkout, and it's believed that they were able to see the victim's PIN.

The suspects approached the victim outside the store. One of them distracted the victim by pointing out a supposed mechanical issue with their vehicle, while another stole the victim's wallet.

The victim later noticed several fraudulent purchases on their card.

A second incident took place on Dec. 14. The victim had placed their wallet on the passenger side seat while loading their purchases into the car. The suspects again approached the victim, one pointed out a supposed mechanical issue and another stole the victim's wallet. Again, several fraudulent purchases were made with the stolen cards.

According to police, the suspects had "eastern European accents".

Police believe the suspects might be part of a larger network.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Stefan Walker at 613-549-4660 ext. 6332 or via email at swalker@kingstonpolice.ca.

You can also provide tips anonymously by calling the Kingston Police general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.