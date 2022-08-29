Kingston, Ont. police seek to ID three in connection with downtown stabbing

Police in Kingston, Ont. are asking for the public’s help in identifying three people, described as ‘persons of interest’ in connection with a stabbing earlier this month.

One person was stabbed around 1:25 a.m. Aug. 7 during a fight on Princess Street near Division Street, police said in a news release.

The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening and they have since been released from the hospital.

The three people police want to identify are believed to have been involved in the fight. Police believe they do not know the victim.

Anyone with information in regards to the identity of these individuals is asked to contact Kingston Police at 613-549-4660. You can also provide tips anonymously by using ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.