Kingston, Ont. police seek to identify arson suspect
Kington police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an alleged arson.
The fire happened Aug. 4 in an historic building on Princess Street. Fire investigators said at the time that a tarp was ablaze at the back of the building and the fire had spread to a first-floor retail store and an empty apartment on the second floor. No one was reported hurt or displaced, but the affected store had to close temporarily.
The cost of the damage was estimated at $300,000.
Police say the suspect can be seen in a video exiting Rochleau Court, located between 76 Princess St. and 72 Princess St. The suspect then crosses to the north side of Princess Street before continuing westbound on Princess Street.
The individual was wearing a yellow top, light colored pants and carrying a bag over their left shoulder. The suspect also walks with a "unique gait," according to police.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective David Wein at 613-549-4660 ext. 6198 or via email at dwein@kingstonpolice.ca.
You can also provide tips anonymously by calling 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.
