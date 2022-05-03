Kingston, Ont. police seek to identify home invasion suspect

Kingston police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a violent home invasion in late April.

Police said a senior citizen was assaulted in their home on Joseph Street on April 28 at around 4:30 a.m. The victim has since been released from the hospital.

The suspect in the case is also implicated in the break-in of a nearby business that same morning. Police released video of the suspect in an attempt to identify him.

The suspect appears to have short brown hair and a brown goatee. He was wearing dark coloured pants and a light coloured hoodie and was also wearing a long scarf around his neck.

Anyone with information in regards to the identity of this suspect is asked to please contact Detective Dave Wein at 613-549-4660 ext. 6198 or via email at dwein@kingstonpolice.ca.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.