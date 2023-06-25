Kingston, Ont. police want to speak with assault victim

Police in Kingston, Ont. would like to speak to a woman who they say was assaulted late Saturday night.

According to Kingston police, officers near the McDonald's on Sir John A. Macdonald Boulevard at Princess Street saw a man assaulting a woman at around 9:30 p.m.

Police arrested the man, but the woman walked away before officers could speak to her.

The accused, a 45-year-old man who was not identified in a news release Sunday, is facing charges of assault and breach of probation.

But police are saying they would like to speak with the woman, described only as having long brown hair.

The woman, or anyone who knows her, is asked to contact Kingston police.