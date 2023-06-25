Kingston, Ont. police want to speak with assault victim
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
Police in Kingston, Ont. would like to speak to a woman who they say was assaulted late Saturday night.
According to Kingston police, officers near the McDonald's on Sir John A. Macdonald Boulevard at Princess Street saw a man assaulting a woman at around 9:30 p.m.
Police arrested the man, but the woman walked away before officers could speak to her.
The accused, a 45-year-old man who was not identified in a news release Sunday, is facing charges of assault and breach of probation.
But police are saying they would like to speak with the woman, described only as having long brown hair.
The woman, or anyone who knows her, is asked to contact Kingston police.
-
B.C. provides $100K to aid South Asian people with mental health, substance-use challengesMore help is on the way for South Asian people living in Greater Vancouver who face mental health and substance-use challenges.
-
Toronto man facing charges after allegedly driving while impaired: policeA 32-year-old Torontonian is facing charges after allegedly driving while impaired and prohibited to operate a vehicle, according to police.
-
Possible tornado investigations underway after Windsor-Essex stormA powerful storm ripped through Windsor-Essex on Sunday, leading to damage cleanup and possible tornado investigations.
-
Sibling fight escalates to threats and violence in West NipissingA dustup Saturday afternoon between two siblings ended with threats and violence, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Sask. police caught 476 impaired drivers in May: SGIPolice in Saskatchewan caught 476 impaired drivers around the province throughout the month of May, a news release from Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) said.
-
Black tire marks on Leduc Pride crosswalk lead to police investigationPolice are investigating black tire tread marks on the new Pride crosswalk in Leduc as vandalism.
-
Muggy weather this week for the MaritimesThe air in the Maritimes will likely feel heavy and muggy throughout the week with low pressure centred to the west and high pressure to the east.
-
Several charges laid in stolen car investigation in MidlandFour individuals face charges in connection with a stolen car investigation in Midland last week.
-
No injuries reported after 19-car Sask. train derailmentNo one was injured after a 19-car freight train derailment in Saskatchewan, according to Canada's transportation regulator.