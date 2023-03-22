Kingston, Ont. residents living in encampment told to leave by Monday

The city of Kingston says residents living in an encampment on city property must move by March 27, in the latest effort to have unhoused individuals move into shelter spaces.

There are approximately 30 people living in an encampment around the Integrated Care Hub (ICH) on Montreal Street and the nearby Belle Park.

Earlier this year, trespass notices were issued to those camping on city property, saying that anyone living in parks and trails would need to move.

At the time, the city said bylaws prevented people from camping in public parks. The city was in hopes of moving people into newly created shelter spaces.

City Council voted on Jan. 10 to suspend the trespass notices until this past Monday.

Now that the moratorium has lifted, new notices were given to residents on Wednesday giving people until March 27 to vacate the encampment. The city is hoping to move them into shelter spaces during the next few days.

"Recognizing that the situation at the encampment will be extremely fluid, the city, with support from its partners, will relocate unhoused individuals living in the Belle Park/ICH area in a respectful, safe and empathetic manner no later than Monday, March 27, 2023."

Ahead of this week's deadline, those living in the encampment insisted to CTV News Ottawa that living around the Integrated Care Hub is the best for them, because it has access to 24-hour care.

"It makes no sense. We’re already here," explained Nikki Lavigne in an interview. "We need the facilities here, the safe injection site for some people, the mental health, the food."

The city insists people staying in shelter spaces will have a place to store their items and have access to transportation.

"Residents of the encampment will be provided with assistance to secure shelter and support services," the city says, "as well as information about free transportation and safe storage for personal belongings."