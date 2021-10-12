Kingston, Ont. seeking input on what to put in place of Sir John A. Macdonald statue

The City of Kingston is asking residents for their input on what could go in the now former site of the Sir John A. Macdonald statue in City Park.

The statue of Canada's first prime minister was removed from the park in mid-June following a council vote. The statue was placed in storage with a plan to erect it in Cataraqui Cemetery, where Macdonald is buried.

“The City is looking for input, from both Indigenous and non-Indigenous community members on the relocation of the statue to the cemetery as well as on future uses of its previous location in City Park – there are lots of ways community can share ideas and get involved in these discussions,” said Jennifer Campbell, Kingston's director of heritage services in a city press release.

Residents can offer feedback in the following ways:

Complete the surveys: From Oct.12 to Nov. 30, go to Get Involved Kingston to view the conversation and to complete surveys to let staff know your ideas for a new installation at City Park and that statues relocation to the Cataraqui Cemetery. You can also complete the surveys by phone or request a mailed paper copy by calling 613-546-0000.

Indigenous residents and community members are invited to join small group circles: Information on how to join a circle is available at GetInvolved.CityofKingston.ca. or can be requested by emailing Melissa at First Peoples Group who can help with meeting dates, times and registration. melissa@firstpeoplesgroup.com

Meet project team members in person: On Saturday, Oct. 23, meet City staff and consultants First People’s Group at the northwest corner in City Park from 1-4 p.m. Share ideas about how the space can be used moving forward.

Register for the working session: Participate in the upcoming facilitated online working session on Nov. 15, 4-6 p.m. Registration is required and can be completed online at GetInvolved.CityofKingston.ca.

The statue was first erected in 1895. Council debated for several hours in June regarding its removal, following the announcement that the remains of 215 children were found on the grounds of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. Macdonald was one of the creators of the residential school system.

More than 150,000 First Nations, Métis and Inuit children were forced to attend the facilities between the 1870s and 1996, according to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and more than 6,000 children are believed to have died.

Community consultation on the future site of the Macdonald statue and on new programming for City Park will continue until the end of November, the City of Kingston said.