Kingston, Ont., teen sentenced to three years for terrorism charges
A Kingston, Ont., teen who pleaded guilty to terrorism-related charges has been sentenced to three years, with two years in custody and one in the community under supervision.
Justice Elaine Deluzio says that's in addition to the two years the teen has already spent in custody.
With the decision, Deluzio accepts a joint submission by the Crown and defence requesting the maximum youth sentence.
Last year, prosecutors asked the court to sentence the teen as an adult, but they changed their position after reviewing evidence presented during the sentencing hearing, including reports suggesting the youth has made "significant rehabilitative efforts.''
The teen, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was 16 when he was arrested by RCMP in January 2019 following a tip from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The youth pleaded guilty in 2020 to facilitating a terrorist activity, possession of an explosive substance with intent to injure or kill, taking action to cause an explosion and counselling another person to detonate an explosive device to cause injury or death.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2022.
-
-
Design team chosen to reimagine Arts CommonsArts Commons is receiving a major makeover with a distinctly Indigenous flavour.
-
Sault Ste. Marie to consider adding heritage propertiesSault Ste. Marie's heritage committee is set to present its latest compilation of properties it would like to see designated as heritage sites.
-
Wildfire destroys Lytton's governance records; B.C. gives OK to rewrite bylawsThe mayor of the fire-ravaged community of Lytton, B.C., says rewriting the village's bylaws from scratch will be about as entertaining as going to the dentist but it's another step in the massive rebuilding effort.
-
Seaweed farming partnership between Sidney-based company and Island First Nations paying offIn October, the Tsawout First Nation on the Saanich Peninsula issued a licence to Sidney-based Cascadia Seaweed allowing for a commercial seaweed farm on the nation's traditional waters.
-
Advocates give out drugs, push for better safe supply after B.C. breaks overdose recordDrug user advocates once again handed out small doses of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Wednesday, while calling for greater access to safe supply.
-
Community feedback helps shape Sault Ste. Marie's water agency bidMore than 200 participants from the public have given their insight to the Sault's Canada Water Agency task force, calling for an emphasis on community collaboration and Indigenous participation as its key selling points.
-
Lions Gate Hospital ER doctor and restaurant association president want B.C. to scrap vaccine passportWith the vaccine passport now gone in Alberta and on its way out next week in Saskatchewan, an emergency room doctor at North Vancouver’s Lions Gate Hospital who treats COVID-19 patients says B.C. should follow suit, arguing its vaccine card program is no longer serving its purpose
-
‘What are we trying to prevent?’ Growing calls for Canada to end mandatory testing for travellers returning homeThere are growing calls for the federal government to ditch mandatory testing requirements for returning Canadian travellers.