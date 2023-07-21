Kingston, Ont. woman wins $22 million Lotto Max jackpot

A Kingston, Ont. woman was on vacation when she won a $22 million Lotto Max jackpot.

Laurie Scott picked up her grand prize at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto after winning the top prize in the June 9 Lotto Max draw.

"My ticket was purchased automatically when I was on vacation," Scott said, noting she signed up for a Lotto Max subscription with OLG.

While she was travelling, Scott received an email from OLG, but she couldn't log into her OLG account because she was outside of Ontario.

“I contacted OLG to get more information, but I had to log into my account to know for sure. It seemed I’d won the jackpot, but I couldn’t believe it was real until I saw it for myself," Scott said. "I had to put the news out of my mind to enjoy the rest of my trip."

When the retired academic librarian returned home, she logged into her account to see she was a millionaire.

"I was shocked and excited as I tried to wrap my head around the amount. I’m glad I didn’t know how much I won while I was on vacation – my thoughts would have been consumed by it!"

Scott then revealed the news to her family over a video call.

"I told them about my trip, then shared the big news,' Scott said. "They were thrilled for me and told me it was wonderful."

Scott plans to complete some home renovations and travel with her winnings, along with donating to charities "close to my heart."