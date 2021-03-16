People aged 60 to 64 can now register to receive the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at certain pharmacies in Ontario.

A total of 194,500 doses were sent to participating pharmacies in the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Health Unit (KFL&A), Toronto Public Health and the Windsor-Essex health unit. The province says over 325 pharmacies received enough doses to vaccinate 500 people.

At Med+ Pharmacy in Kingston, owner Manoj Gajera says he only vaccinated 10 people on Friday, a trial run to make sure the booking process went smoothly and his independent pharmacy was not overwhelmed.

"I didn’t want to deal with that, so whoever called I said just wait for this weekend," says Gajera.

"We will send you an appointment booking link and you should be able to book an appointment to start on Monday."

"So far I’ve heard only good news that it’s working well at a local level," says Kingston medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore.

Moore also acknowledged the controversial topic of people travelling into KFL&A from other parts of Ontario to receive a vaccine.

"The virus has no borders, and really our immunization strategy can’t have any borders either," says Dr. Moore. "We’ve heard directly from the ministry not to be looking at where someone lives, but to immunize them based on their need and their age groups. That’s what I think people should follow."

It’s an issue that Gajera has already experienced since bookings for vaccines opened earlier this week.

"We have been getting so many phone calls. Not just from Kingston but outside the Kingston area as well," says the pharmacy owner. "I’ve been asking everyone to stay calm, you will get your doses, it’s a trial run.”

The Ontario Pharmacists Association says it is not their place to be checking where people are from. CEO Justin Bates says they did not want to complicate the process by adding an additional check.

"We’re not going to police where people are coming from," says Bates. "But I do think the limited or scarce number of appointments that are available will certainly play a role in limiting that."

Bates says that pharmacies are one of the best methods in distributing vaccinations, pointing to the province-wide flu shot program.

"At full capacity, our through-put is about one million per week across the province if we have as many pharmacies participating as we do in the flu program."

People aged 60 to 64 can find their closest pharmacy and register for vaccinations by visiting the Ontario COVID-19 website.