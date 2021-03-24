Almost two weeks after Kingston-area pharmacies received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in a roll-out pilot project, pharmacists say supply is running low.

Inverary Pharmacy, just north of Kingston, says they’ve been getting lots of calls since the province announced that those aged over 60 can book an appointment for the Oxford- AstraZeneca vaccine.

"Our phones are ringing off the hook. It's making it very challenging to answer all of them," said owner and pharmacist Leonard Chan.

It's one of 40 businesses in the region participating in the province's COVID-19 vaccine test run in pharmacies.

It received 500 shots of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, originally mean to be distributed only to those aged 60 to 64.

"We were already fully booked with the shots that we did have," Chan said.

Now, after the Ontario Government announced anyone over the age of 60 could book an appointment, Chan said they’ve been forced to turn many away.

"By having that announcement before we got supply, it definitely put an additional strain because we’re getting more calls about how people can book without getting more supply," he explained.

Since March 11, Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health (KFL&A) says that more than 17,000 doses have been given out, 3,000 of those have been to Ottawa residents coming to the city.

Many pharmacies CTV News Ottawa spoke to say that their supply is already booked up and accounted for as well.

Frontenac Medical Pharmacy on Princess Street in Kingston says their phones have been ringing as well.

"Our wait list is at least 100 individuals," says Regional Director Cory Sydorenko. "We’re doing our best to maintain a wait list and get to everyone in a fair and equitable manner."

KFL&A Public Health says that they don’t know when the locations will get more supply of the vaccines, as that is up to the provincial government.

The Government of Ontario has said that for the next shipment, cities with larger case counts will be prioritized.

Sydorenko says patience is key.

"All you can do is call around to pharmacies that may have some cancellations, ask to be on some wait lists, or just check back with pharmacies as supply does roll into the province."