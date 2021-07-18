Kingston police appeal for witnesses to come forward after man found dead at scene of a fire
Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
Kingston Police are appealing for information following a fatal fire last week.
The body of a 25-year-old man was found inside a building following a fire on Rideau Street, near Dufferin Street, on July 14.
The fire started in a detached garage of a home.
Police say the deceased male has been identified, and at the request of the family his name will not be released.
The investigation is ongoing. Investigators had called the fire suspicious last week.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det.-Sgt. Chad Parslow ext. 6245 or cparslow@kingstonpolice.ca or Det.-Const. Jason Alblas at 613-549-4660 ext. 6267 or at jalblas@kingstonpolice.ca.
