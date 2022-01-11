Kingston police identify homicide victim
A 48-year-old Kingston man is facing a first-degree murder charge after he allegedly stabbed a man to death in overnight.
Kingston police say a 51-year-old man was stabbed just after 2 a.m. Monday at the city’s Integrated Care Hub on Montreal Street. He “quickly succumbed to his injuries,” police said.
About 10 hours later, around 12:30 p.m. Monday, police arrested the 48-year-old man in the woods nearby.
Roy Douglas Snyder of Kingston is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a weapon in committing an offence. He attended a bail hearing Tuesday and remains in custody. Police are not looking for any other suspects.
In a release Tuesday, police identified the victim as David Jaeger Hodgson.
The Integrated Care Hub provides services to vulnerable community members, including addiction and mental health support, and remains open.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact Det. Const. Jim Veltman at 613-549-4660 ext. 6300 or via email at jveltman@kingstonpolice.ca.
