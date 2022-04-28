Kingston police investigate overnight assault of a senior
Kingston police are searching for a suspect in connect to the overnight assault of a 68-year-old woman.
Emergency crews responded to the Joseph Street area at approximately 4:40 a.m. Thursday for the assault.
Police say the woman suffered non-life threatening injuries, and was transported to hospital for treatment.
Police say the suspect is described as a male with short dark hair and dark facial hair.
"The suspect was wearing a light colored hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and light colored shoes. The suspect was also wearing a long scarf around his neck," police said in a statement.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to please contact Detective Dave Wein at 613-549-4660, ext. 6198 or via email at dwein@kingstonpolice.ca.
Police said late Thursday evening that the victim and the suspect did not know each other.
