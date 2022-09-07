Kingston police issue dozens of charges, fines for street parties

Police in Kingston laid 46 charges and issued 30 other penalties after a weekend of partying near Queen’s University campus.

From last Tuesday until Sunday, while students arrived in town for the upcoming school year, police issued 44 charges for open liquor and charged two people with public intoxication.

Police also issued 30 administrative monetary penalties: 18 for amplified noise, eight for “yelling, shouting, hooting” and four for nuisance parties.

Labour Day weekend saw hundreds of students take to the streets in the University district, just off campus.

Footage online showed streets crowded with student on Saturday night, some setting off fireworks and at least one climbing a streetlight.

The aftermath remained evident this week, with broken glass, cups, stolen street signs and spray-painted sidewalks.