Kingston police look to speak to witnesses in double homicide of Ottawa men
Kingston police are looking to speak to the occupants of a red SUV that was spotted near the scene where two Ottawa men were killed last weekend.
Emergency crews responded to a call in the area of Sydenham Road and Highway 401, at the K&P Trail parking lot, at approximately 7:15 p.m. Saturday.
Police say two Ottawa men, Carl-Alen Delphin, 20, and Nico Soubliere, 29, died of gunshot wounds.
Investigators are appealing to the public to assist with identifying possible witnesses that were observed in a red SUV that was spotted in the Sydenham Road/Hwy. 401 carpool at approximately 6 p.m. on Oct. 16.
Police say the occupants were spotted getting out of the vehicle and walking a white coloured dog.
Anyone with information Is asked to contact Kingston police at 613-549-4660.
The fatal shooting happened during Homecoming Weekend at Queen's University, where thousands of people packed the streets in the University District.
Earlier this week, police released images of the two men in the University District last Saturday. Investigators are attempting to trace the men's movements during the day.
