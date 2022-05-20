iHeartRadio

Kingston police officer injured by accidental discharge of firearm

Kingston Police headquarters in Kingston, Ont.

A police officer in Kingston, Ont. was injured when their firearm accidentally discharged during a training exercise.

Kingston police and the Ministry of Labour are investigating the incident on Wednesday in the gun cleaning room at Kingston police headquarters.

Police say the 12-year member of the service sustained a hand injury as a result of an accidental discharge of a firearm following a training exercise.

The officer was treated in hospital for their injuries.

