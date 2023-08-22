Kingston police say missing person last seen on K&P Trail found safe
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
Kingston police say a missing person has been safely located.
The person had been reported missing on the K&P Trail Tuesday morning.
In an update Tuesday afternoon, police said they had been located safe.
Since the individual has been found, CTV News Ottawa has removed their name and photo from this article.
