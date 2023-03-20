Kingston police say nine people charged in bus station assault caught on camera

Kingston police say nine people are facing charges after a serious assault in the city's west end earlier this month.

On Friday, March 10, an individual was attacked while waiting in a bus shelter on Gardiners Road, near the Cataraqui Centre. Kingston police said the suspects had attacked the victim "without provocation while the victim was standing at the bus station."

A bystander intervened and the suspects ran away. The victim was taken to the hospital.

In a news release Monday, police said their investigation suggests the victim was attacked because he was mistaken for someone else.

"Kingston Police can confirm that the victim, in this incident, was attacked under the belief that he was involved in a previous altercation with some of the accused parties. The investigation confirmed that the victim had no previous dealings or affiliations with any of the accused parties, and that he was mistakenly identified as such," police said.

Eight people between the ages of 13 and 17, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are facing assault charges. Some have additional charges such as assault with a weapon, wearing a disguise with intent to commit and indictable offence, and breach of probation for being on the property where the assault took place.

The ninth person, identified as Seth Snyder-Stokes, 18, is charged with assault with a weapon, wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence, assault, and failing to comply with a previous release order prohibiting him from being on the property at 945 Gardiners Rd. He and another youth were remanded into custody and the seven others have been released with conditions.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Kimberley Johnson.