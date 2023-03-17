Kingston police say no drones around University District this St. Patrick's Day

Police in Kingston say they’re restricting the airspace around the University District to prevent drones from causing safety issues over St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Police say they have obtained authorization to restrict the airspace by Transport Canada around Queen’s University. The restrictions will last from 8 a.m. on Friday, March 17, to 8 a.m. on Sunday, March 19.

No aircraft, which includes drones regardless of their size, are allowed within the radius.

“In past years and events drones have been observed flying in contravention of Transport Canada safety rules, endangering pedestrians, interfering with vehicular traffic, and compromising the operations of police and other emergency responders,” police said in a news release.

Police say they will be using drones during their enforcement of the weekend.

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations will be monitored throughout the weekend, according to both police and bylaw officers, because they expect parties to last into Saturday night.

“Basically the message is, we’re not trying to intercept or get in the way of people having fun but there’s obviously limitations and of course the laws have to apply and behaviour will be responded to,” Insp. Matt Funnel said in an interview with CTV News.

“A party would be fine, but as soon as the behaviour steps up and we see projectiles or bad behaviour that’s when the enforcement kicks in and we’re going to be firm and fair this year.”

In the past Aberdeen St., in the University District, has seen thousands of students pack its streets for large parties. Partiers have been seen on rooftops and videos have shown people climbing hydro poles.

Police and Bylaw officers can issue Administrative Monetary Penalties for nuisance party infractions. Fines range from $100 for noise bylaw offences like yelling, screaming and shouting to $200 for amplified music and $2,000 for hosting a "nuisance party".

Bylaw officer Curtis Smith says a main concern is the safety of individuals.

“(The fines are) in place both to protect students, neighbourhoods and the other resident’s of these neighbourhoods safe and happy and make sure they’re not being overly affected by the events that are going on,” he said.

Police, while patrolling the University District, have laid multiple summonses for having open alcohol in a public place. This St. Patrick's Day please ensure that if you are consuming alcohol that you are doing so at home or in a licenced establishment. #ygk