Kingston police search for pickup truck in hit-and-run

Kingston police are asking for the public’s help finding a pickup truck whose driver struck another vehicle then fled the scene.

A Hyundai was waiting at a red light on Princess Street at Centennial Drive on Saturday when a large black pickup truck struck it from behind, police said.

The Hyundai was pushed several feet into the intersection. The truck then turned around and fled the scene southbound onto Centennial Drive.

The truck was last seen westbound on Davis Drive. It’s describe as a newer model pickup with a black push bar, or grates, on the front. There was a lone male driver.

The driver of the Hyundai wasn’t hurt, but the car’s rear bumper was damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingston police.