Kingston police searching for missing woman
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
Kingston police have asked for the public's help in locating a missing 30-year-old woman.
Kryn Stanley is described as white, 5-foot-2, with a slim build and brown eyes.
Anyone with information in regards to the current whereabouts of Kryn Stanley is asked to please contact Detective Andrew Wilby at 613-549-4660 ext. 6217 or via email at awilby@kingstonpolice.ca. Alternatively, you can call 613-549-4660 and ask to speak with the Criminal Investigations Unit.
You can also provide tips anonymously by calling 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.
