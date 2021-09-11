iHeartRadio

Kingston police searching for missing woman

Kingston police have asked for the public's help in locating Kryn Stanley, 30, who has been reported missing. (Kingston police handout)

Kingston police have asked for the public's help in locating a missing 30-year-old woman.

Kryn Stanley is described as white, 5-foot-2, with a slim build and brown eyes.

Anyone with information in regards to the current whereabouts of Kryn Stanley is asked to please contact Detective Andrew Wilby at 613-549-4660 ext. 6217 or via email at awilby@kingstonpolice.ca. Alternatively, you can call 613-549-4660 and ask to speak with the Criminal Investigations Unit.

You can also provide tips anonymously by calling 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.

12