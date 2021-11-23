Kingston police seek help identifying assault suspect
CTV News Ottawa
Ted Raymond
Kingston police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a serious assault on Halloween.
Police say the incident began inside an establishment at the corner of Princess Street and Division Street at around 1:30 a.m. Oct. 31. The situation escalated outside in the parking lot, where one man attacked another man, causing serious injuries.
Kingston Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who had captured any images or video of the incident to contact Detective Constable Adam Slate at 613-549-4660 ext. 6366 or via email at aslate@kingstonpolice.ca
You can also provide tips anonymously by calling 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.
-
P.E.I. potato growers seek answers to resolve major trade issue with United StatesThe group representing potato farmers on Prince Edward Island says its members want answers quickly from Ottawa on the decision to suspend all shipments of fresh potatoes from the Island to the United States.
-
Man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery convicted of murderGreg McMichael, the man who pursued Ahmaud Arbery with his son, has been convicted of murder. The conviction carries a minimum sentence of life in prison.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update on new casesBritish Columbia health officials will provide an update Wednesday afternoon on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Dartmouth crosswalk: Halifax policeA woman who was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Dartmouth has died as a result of her injuries.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in Truro, N.S. homicide case: Truro policePolice in Truro, N.S. say they have made an arrest in connection to the Troy Whidden homicide investigation.
-
Man attacked with his own walking cane along Main Street: Winnipeg policeWinnipeg police say a man was hospitalized after he was attacked with his own walking cane along Main Street Tuesday evening.
-
Rosthern Hospital temporarily suspends some servicesThe Saskatchewan Health Authority is temporarily suspending some lab services at Rosthern Hospital due to renovations.
-
Wind warnings issued for southwest Alberta, gusts carry potential for toppling tall vehicles, trailersEnvironment Canada has issued wind warnings in the southwest corner of the province and the mountain parks as gusts could reach upward of 110 km/h overnight and throughout Thursday and Friday.
-
Ottawa’s top doctor answers your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine for kids tonightTonight, Ottawa's medical officer of health and CTV News Ottawa will attempt to answer many of the questions and concerns about the vaccine during a special broadcast.