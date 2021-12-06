Kingston police seek help locating missing teen

Kingston police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 18-year-old woman.

Kayla Hartwick was last seen leaving her home the evening of the Christmas Parade on Nov. 20.

Kayla is described as a white female, 5-foot-3 and 119 lbs, with long dark brown hair and blue eyes. A clothing description was unavailable.

Police believe Hartwick may still be in the Kingston area; however she may be making efforts to potentially leave for Thunder Bay.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call Kingston Police at 613-549-4660 ext. 0