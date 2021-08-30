Kingston police seek information in Sunday night shooting

Kingston police are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle that was seen driving away from the scene of a shooting Sunday night.

In a release, police said they were called to a section of Alfred Street near Concession Street in downtown Kingston at around 9:20 p.m., where they found a man gunshot wounds. He was treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police said further investigation showed that an orange four-dour sedan with a sunroof had been spotted driving away from the area at the time of the shooting. It was seen heading westbound on Concession Street before possibly turning south onto MacDonnell Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joel Fisher at 613-549-4660 ext. 6338 or via email at jfisher@kingstonpolice.ca.

You can also provide tips anonymously by calling the Kingston Police general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.