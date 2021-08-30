Kingston police seek information in Sunday night shooting
Kingston police are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle that was seen driving away from the scene of a shooting Sunday night.
In a release, police said they were called to a section of Alfred Street near Concession Street in downtown Kingston at around 9:20 p.m., where they found a man gunshot wounds. He was treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Police said further investigation showed that an orange four-dour sedan with a sunroof had been spotted driving away from the area at the time of the shooting. It was seen heading westbound on Concession Street before possibly turning south onto MacDonnell Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joel Fisher at 613-549-4660 ext. 6338 or via email at jfisher@kingstonpolice.ca.
You can also provide tips anonymously by calling the Kingston Police general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.
-
Police on scene of 'serious' collision southwest of DelislePolice on scene of 'serious' collision southwest of Delisle
-
Here's how Louisiana hospitals are handling the double onslaught of Hurricane Ida and COVID-19Already overwhelmed by a surge in COVID-19 cases, Louisiana hospitals are now struggling with how to keep functioning after significant damage and disruption caused by Hurricane Ida.
-
RCMP investigating 'mischief' to memorial honouring Indigenous children lost to residential schoolsRCMP in Fort McMurray are investigating after a memorial made to honour children who never came home after attending residential schools was “unlawfully disassembled.”
-
Canada blanks Switzerland 4-0, meets U.S. for women's world hockey goldMelodie Daoust hopes the first women's world hockey championship final of her career yields gold for Canada.
-
Brand new Edmonton elementary and high schools to open doorsTwo brand new schools in Edmonton are ready to welcome students back to in-person learning.
-
Curling Canada to require COVID-19 vaccinations to attend or play in eventsCurling Canada says all athletes, fans, staff and media will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to participate in or attend affiliated events.
-
City to require masks at all civic facilities, look at how to implement potential vaccine requirements for employeesCity council has voted unanimously in favor of a recommendation to make masks mandatory for city employees and users of civic facilities, including leisure centres, arenas and Saskatoon Transit.
-
Motorcyclist dead after collision in Roncesvalles areaA male motorcyclist has died following a collision with a van in the Roncesvalles area.
-
My Y is Resilient Campaign gets big boost from ValeAlmost a year ago, the YMCA of Northeastern Ontario launched its My Y is Resilient Campaign, after losing $7 million because of the pandemic.