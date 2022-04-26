Kingston police seek witness to serious assault at Glorious Sons concert

Kingston police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who may have witnessed a serious assault during a concert at the Leon’s Centre.

Police say a man attacked another man in the bathroom of the Leon’s Centre during the Glorious Sons concert on April 15. Doors opened at 6:50 p.m. with the show starting an hour later.

The victim suffered serious injuries, including broken bones.

Kingston police say investigators would like to identify and speak with a potential witness to this incident. A video still image of the man is being released in the hopes that this person will come forward, or that anyone who recognizes this person will contact the investigating officer.

The witness appears to be of medium build, in his late 20s to 40s, with a short blondish–brown beard. He was wearing a grey hoodie with “Perth Brewery” on it, blue jeans, a black ball cap, and brown construction-style boots.

Any other witnesses to the incident are also asked to come forward.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the investigating officer, Detective Dan Silver at 613-549-4660 ext. 6243.