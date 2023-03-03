Kingston police warn of fake social media account requesting money for unpaid tickets
A Kingston police sergeant is not messaging you on social media to inform you of any unpaid traffic tickets.
Kingston police are issuing a warning of a fraudulent social media account that closely resembles one of its member’s accounts.
Police say the account, which looks like Sgt. Steve Koopman's Instagram account, is messaging individuals indicating they have outstanding warrants for unpaid traffic tickets.
"The message goes on to say if the tickets are not paid, legal action will be taken," police said in a statement.
An example of the fake private message, shared by police, says, "Hi ma'am! You are in our database of Traffic Ticket Violation. There's an outstanding warrant for an unpaid traffic ticket which needs to be paid on or before the next 24hrs. If you fail to respond then legal actions will be activated."
Police say they will never reach out to the public on social media nor would officers ever request any form of payment be made to them directly.
-
-
Grocery prices set to rise further as B.C. foodbanks work to meet record-breaking demandGrocery prices in B.C. and beyond will likely rise further in the coming year, according to a new report.
-
Winter weather and capacity limits at Toronto Pearson airport factor into spring break travelWinter weather and changes at Canada’s largest airport are playing a role during the busiest spring break travel period in years.
-
Timmins art exhibition features 30 years of artwork from 3 siblingsNorthern Ontario is home to many artists who have showcased their work across the region. Now, the Timmins Museum: National Exhibition Centre is now home to a new and unique showcase by three siblings.
-
Spitfires put fighting in the spotlightThe Windsor Spitfires brought the fighting back to hockey during Saturday’s game vs Sarnia
-
Community volunteer collective helps vulnerable Edmontonians downtownVarious community and faith groups put differences aside and gathered Sunday to help hand out warm food and wellness kits to vulnerable Edmontonians.
-
Saints win goldThe St. Clair men’s basketball team won the provincial title Sunday afternoon with a resounding 106-77 over the 19-1 George Brown Huskies
-
Maple Festival in Essex doubles in sweetness with expansion to second locationThe annual Maple Festival in Essex is now twice as sweet, expanding to a second location with more things to do and learn about the sap-tacular treat.
-
'A second life': Here's how a Sask. researcher is working to create building material out of face masksFor one University of Regina researcher, giving a face masks a second use is part of a larger effort to cut down on waste and create products through recycling.